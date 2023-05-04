King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to wear these crowns at the coronation – see pictures

SUMMARY The Coronation is a religious celebration that marks King Charles III’s accession to the throne, and it has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years. Here’s a look at the crowns the King and Queen Consort will wear for the coronation.

The Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be held on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. The Coronation is a religious celebration that marks King Charles III’s accession to the throne, and it has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years. Here’s a look at the crowns the King and Queen Consort will wear for the coronation.

St Edward's Crown | The most important of all the crowns, it is reserved for coronations and was last used by the late Queen Elizabeth II. It was made for the coronation of Charles II in 1661, as a replacement for the medieval crown which had been melted down by parliamentarians in 1649, after the execution of King Charles I. The crown was commissioned from the Royal Goldsmith, Robert Vyner, in 1661. It is not an exact replica of the medieval design. (Image: Reuters)

The original crown is said to have belonged to the 11th-century royal saint, King Edward the Confessor, hence the name St Edward's Crown. The crown has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. It is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies and weighs 2.23 kg. The crown has a solid gold frame and a velvet cap with an ermine band. St Edward's Sapphire, set in the centre of the topmost cross on the crown, is said to have been worn in a ring by St Edward the Confessor and discovered in his tomb in 1163. (Image: royal.uk)

The Imperial State Crown | The crown that the monarch wears as they leave Westminster Abbey after the coronation. It is also used on other State occasions. The crown was first commissioned in 1838 for Queen Victoria's coronation. (Image: royal.uk)

The Cullinan II, the world's 4th- largest polished diamond with a weight of 317.4 carats, is the centrepiece of the British Imperial State Crown. The crown is also decorated with 4 rubies, 11 emeralds, 17 sapphires, 269 pearls and more than 2,500 smaller diamonds. Black Prince's Ruby sits above the Cullinan II. It is one of the oldest pieces in the Royal Family's collection of crown jewels. The Imperial State Crown was last seen on the late Queen's coffin. (Image: Reuters)

What will the queen consort wear? | The Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary's Crown Four of the eight detachable arches will be removed from the crown to distinguish from how it was worn by Queen Mary with all eight arches for her husband's coronation in 1911 and without arches for her son's coronation in 1937. (Image: royal.uk)

As a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, the crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which she frequently wore as brooches. The Kohinoor diamond, which has for long been the subject of a spat between India and Britain, was once set in this crown. The Palace decided to not use the Kohinoor for the coronation because of the renewed calls that Britain returns the diamonds to its rightful owner. The crown features 2,200 smaller diamonds. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)