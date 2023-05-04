King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to wear these crowns at the coronation – see pictures

SUMMARY The Coronation is a religious celebration that marks King Charles III’s accession to the throne, and it has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years. Here’s a look at the crowns the King and Queen Consort will wear for the coronation.

The Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be held on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. The Coronation is a religious celebration that marks King Charles III’s accession to the throne, and it has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years. Here’s a look at the crowns the King and Queen Consort will wear for the coronation.

St Edward's Crown | The most important of all the crowns, it is reserved for coronations and was last used by the late Queen Elizabeth II. It was made for the coronation of Charles II in 1661, as a replacement for the medieval crown which had been melted down by parliamentarians in 1649, after the execution of King Charles I. The crown was commissioned from the Royal Goldsmith, Robert Vyner, in 1661. It is not an exact replica of the medieval design. (Image: Reuters)