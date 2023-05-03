King Charles III Coronation: Historic chairs to be reused for the ceremony

SUMMARY King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, which will be held at Westminster Abbey, a historic church that has hosted the coronations of 39 English and British monarchs in the past.

King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, which will be held at Westminster Abbey, a historic church that has hosted the coronations of 39 English and British monarchs in the past. The coronation proceedings will begin at 11 am local time and are expected to conclude at 1 pm local time. In preparation for this momentous occasion, several historic chairs will be reused for the ceremony, adding to the grandeur and tradition of the event. (Image: Shutterstock)

In addition to St Edward’s Chair (Coronation Chair), which will be used for the moment of crowning, The King and Queen Consort will sit in different chairs during their coronation ceremony. They have chosen to use Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from previous coronations to be sustainable. (Image: Reuters)

The Chairs of Estate were made for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, while the Throne Chairs were made in 1937 for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth's coronation. The royal couple visited the Royal School of Needlework earlier this year, where The Queen Consort is a patron, to meet the craftspeople who contributed to the project. (Image: Reuters)

Chairs of Estate | The Chairs of Estate were used by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during a service in 1953. They are made of carved and gilded beechwood, featuring the national emblems of a rose, thistle, and shamrock. (Image: Reuters)

The Chairs of Estate were restored and reupholstered with new silk damask for the Coronation of The Queen Consort. The new cyphers were hand embroidered with cloth of gold and gold metallic threads and applied using the appliqué technique. The original braid and trimmings were reused for the upholstery. (Image: Reuters)

Throne Chairs | White, Allom and Company made the Throne Chairs in a 17th-century style, based on X-framed Tudor stools. The chairs were originally upholstered in crimson velvet and featured the Royal Arms of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. To prepare for the Coronation, the chairs have been restored with new velvet and trimmings, including a new silk braid and trellis fringe woven by Heritage Trimmings Ltd. (Image: Reuters)

The Royal School of Needlework conserved the original embroidered Coat of Arms on His Majesty's chair and transferred it onto the new velvet. The Queen Consort's Throne Chair features a new hand-embroidered Coat of Arms using a silk shading technique. (Image: Reuters)

St Edward’s Chair (Coronation Chair) | The Coronation of the new king will take place on St Edward's Chair on May 6, made over 700 years ago from Baltic oak. It was first used at the Coronation of King Edward II. (Image: Reuters)

The coronation chair was commissioned in 1296 by King Edward I to contain the coronation stone of Scotland—known as the Stone of Destiny—which had been captured from the Scots who kept it at Scone Abbey. (Image: Reuters)

Congregation Chairs | One hundred chairs were made by Royal Warrant Holder furniture maker N.E.J Stevenson in collaboration with The Royal Household and The Prince's Foundation. They will be placed in Westminster Abbey and are covered in blue velvet with the cyphers of Their Majesties. (Image: Reuters)

Some frames of the Congregation Chairs were made by six young graduates of The Prince's Foundation at the Snowdon School of Furniture at Highgrove using sustainable British oak and traditional techniques as part of the foundation's efforts to preserve traditional skills. (Image: Reuters)