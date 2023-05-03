English
Terms and Conditions

King Charles III Coronation: Historic chairs to be reused for the ceremony

By Anand Singha  May 3, 2023

SUMMARY

King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, which will be held at Westminster Abbey, a historic church that has hosted the coronations of 39 English and British monarchs in the past.

King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, which will be held at Westminster Abbey, a historic church that has hosted the coronations of 39 English and British monarchs in the past. The coronation proceedings will begin at 11 am local time and are expected to conclude at 1 pm local time. In preparation for this momentous occasion, several historic chairs will be reused for the ceremony, adding to the grandeur and tradition of the event. (Image: Shutterstock)

In addition to St Edward’s Chair (Coronation Chair), which will be used for the moment of crowning, The King and Queen Consort will sit in different chairs during their coronation ceremony. They have chosen to use Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from previous coronations to be sustainable. (Image: Reuters)

X