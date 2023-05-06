As King Charles III is formally crowned, here are five rules he must follow

SUMMARY Although Charles is now the monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, he will still have to follow certain rules after his formal coronation.

1 / 6

King Charles has been formally crowned in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry on May 6. Charles became England’s monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. But the line of succession is just one set of the many rules that come with the British crown. Although Charles is now the monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, he will still have to follow certain rules after his formal coronation. It is no secret that British royals take protocols very seriously. (Image: AP)

2 / 6

King Charles cannot travel with Prince William | After his coronation, King Charles will not be allowed to travel in the same plane as his son Prince William who is next in line for the crown. This is royal tradition ensures that the lives of both the royals are not in danger in the event of an unfortunate mishap. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 6

King Charles III will have to follow certain dress rules | King Charles will have to follow some dress rules when travelling to foreign countries. According to the rules, he must ensure diplomatic dress. This essentially means that his dress must reflect the local tradition of the country that he is travelling to. (Image: royal.uk)

4 / 6

He cannot refuse to accept gifts | According to the royal protocol, British royals must accept all gifts presented to them during tours or engagements. However, the policy is that the family members must not accept any gift, hospitality or service which would or might appear to place that royal “under any obligation to the donor”. The protocol also says that “before declining the offer of a gift, careful consideration should be given to any offence that might be caused by such action”.

5 / 6

No selfies or autographs | King Charles will not be posing for selfies or giving autographs to the British public. In fact, this rule applies to all members of the British royal family.

6 / 6

He must maintain strict political neutrality | The British monarch is expected to stay neutral when it comes to the nation’s politics.