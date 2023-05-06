As King Charles III is formally crowned, here are five rules he must follow

SUMMARY Although Charles is now the monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, he will still have to follow certain rules after his formal coronation.

King Charles has been formally crowned in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry on May 6. Charles became England’s monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. But the line of succession is just one set of the many rules that come with the British crown. Although Charles is now the monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, he will still have to follow certain rules after his formal coronation. It is no secret that British royals take protocols very seriously. (Image: AP)

King Charles cannot travel with Prince William | After his coronation, King Charles will not be allowed to travel in the same plane as his son Prince William who is next in line for the crown. This is royal tradition ensures that the lives of both the royals are not in danger in the event of an unfortunate mishap. (Image: Reuters)