English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsAs King Charles III is formally crowned, here are five rules he must follow

As King Charles III is formally crowned, here are five rules he must follow

As King Charles III is formally crowned, here are five rules he must follow
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 6, 2023 6:36:16 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Although Charles is now the monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, he will still have to follow certain rules after his formal coronation.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6
Show More
Show More

King Charles has been formally crowned in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry on May 6. Charles became England’s monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. But the line of succession is just one set of the many rules that come with the British crown. Although Charles is now the monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, he will still have to follow certain rules after his formal coronation. It is no secret that British royals take protocols very seriously. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6
Show More
Show More

King Charles cannot travel with Prince William | After his coronation, King Charles will not be allowed to travel in the same plane as his son Prince William who is next in line for the crown. This is royal tradition ensures that the lives of both the royals are not in danger in the event of an unfortunate mishap. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X