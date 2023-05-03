SUMMARY The regal gear includes the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt, and the Coronation Glove, according to Buckingham Palace and they have been sported by previous monarchs during their coronations, including King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937, and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

King Charles III has decided to reuse historic coronation vestments from the Royal Collection during his coronation ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. These vestments have been worn by previous monarchs during their coronations, including King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937, and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The vestments include the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt, and the Coronation Glove, according to Buckingham Palace. (Image: Reuters Connect)

Typically, the Supertunica and Imperial Mantle are reused during coronations, but King Charles III has decided to also reuse the Colobium Sindonis, Coronation Sword Belt, and Coronation Glove worn by his grandfather King George VI. This decision was made in the interest of sustainability and efficiency. (Image: royal.uk)

The Colobium Sindonis is a white linen shift-like tunic worn by the monarch after the anointing ceremony. It has a plain collar fastened with a single button, similar to a priest's alb. King Charles III will wear the Colobium Sindonis worn by King George VI during his coronation in 1937, which was made by the robemakers Ede & Ravenscroft. (Image: Royal Collection)

The Supertunica is a full-length, sleeved gold coat that is worn under the Imperial Mantle. Following the anointing ceremony, the monarch is given the Supertunica, which is secured with the Coronation Sword Belt. The Supertunica was made in 1911 for the coronation of King George V and has since been worn by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II. The design of the Supertunica is based on priestly and religious vestments from medieval times, and it features embroidered bands with spiral threads on each side of the front. (Image: royal.uk)

The Imperial Mantle is worn over the Supertunica. It is the oldest vestment being used in the coronation service, having been made for the coronation of King George IV in 1821. The regal robe known as the Imperial Mantle comprises various opulent materials including cloth of gold, silk thread, silver, and silk. It also features a gold bullion fringe and a gold clasp to complete its luxurious design. The gold clasp is in the shape of an eagle and can also be seen on the anointing screen and the Ampulla which will hold the Chrism oil. (Image: Reuters Connect)

The Coronation Sword Belt, which is commonly referred to as the Girdle, is crafted from cloth of gold material and adorned with intricate designs of arabesques and scrolls. These designs are embroidered with fine gold threads that give the belt an exquisite and regal appearance. It is lined with dark red silk and has a gold buckle stamped with national emblems and a gold clip for attaching the Jewelled Sword of Offering in place. During the coronation service, the Sword Belt is placed around the Supertunica, and the Jewelled Sword of Offering is then fastened to the monarch's waist using the Sword Belt. (Image: royal.uk)

Finally, the Coronation Glove is made for the Sovereign’s right hand. King Charles III made a decision to promote sustainability and efficiency by reusing the Coronation Glove, which was originally crafted for his grandfather, King George VI's coronation. (Image: royal.uk)