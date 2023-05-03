English
King Charles III: A look at what England’s new monarch will wear for the coronation ceremony

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 2:08:14 PM IST (Published)

The regal gear includes the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt, and the Coronation Glove, according to Buckingham Palace and they have been sported by previous monarchs during their coronations, including King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937, and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

King Charles III has decided to reuse historic coronation vestments from the Royal Collection during his coronation ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. These vestments have been worn by previous monarchs during their coronations, including King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937, and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The vestments include the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt, and the Coronation Glove, according to Buckingham Palace. (Image: Reuters Connect)

Typically, the Supertunica and Imperial Mantle are reused during coronations, but King Charles III has decided to also reuse the Colobium Sindonis, Coronation Sword Belt, and Coronation Glove worn by his grandfather King George VI. This decision was made in the interest of sustainability and efficiency. (Image: royal.uk)

