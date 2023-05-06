Coronation ceremony: Crowds descend on London as Charles III is crowned king of England

homephotos Newsworld NewsCoronation ceremony: Crowds descend on London as Charles III is crowned king of England

May 6, 2023

Thousands of people descended on London on Saturday hoping to catch a glimpse of King Charles was crowned in a historic ceremony

Thousands of people descended on London on Saturday hoping to catch a glimpse of King Charles as he was crowned in a historic ceremony, which was also watched by millions around the world. (Image: AP)

People with hats, dresses, flags and even clothes for dogs emblazoned with Union Flags were seen across London. (Image: AP)

Hundreds of soldiers in bright scarlet uniforms and tall black bearskin hats lined the route along The Mall, the grand boulevard to Buckingham Palace, where tens of thousands ignored the light rain to mass in a crowd more than 20 people deep in some places.

King Charles III left Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. (Image: AP)

In the Abbey, watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including US first lady Jill Biden, and millions on television, Charles was crowned as his predecessors have been from the time of William the Conqueror in 1066.

