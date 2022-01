1 / 10 A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Troops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. Pictured here: A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty. (Image: AP)



4 / 10 The Central Asian nation experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and many have been killed in the tumult. Pictured here: An armed riot police officer detains a protester during a security anti-terrorist operation in a street after clashes in Almaty. (Image: AP)



5 / 10 Kazakhstan authorities said Sunday that 164 people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed in a week of protests. Pictured here: Russian citizens walk toward an airport to board aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces leaving Kazakhstan for Moscow in Almaty. (Image: AP)



6 / 10 As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. (Image: AP)



7 / 10 Thousands of Russian troops have now been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help secure strategic facilities. (Image: AP)



8 / 10 A bus, which was burned during clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. (Image: AP)



9 / 10 A man stands in front of the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by a fuel price increase in Almaty. (Image: Reuters)