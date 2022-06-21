

1 / 14 1834 | Cyrus McCormick, a blacksmith from Virginia, US, received a patent for his 1831 invention of a mechanical reaper to harvest grain. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 14 1870 | The Tianjin Massacre broke out in China on June 21, 1870, in which rioters killed 20 foreigners and a Chinese Catholic priest. Prior to this incident, there were rumours that the French congregation Sisters of Charity was kidnapping Chinese children. On June 21, the French consul, Henri Fontanier, opened fire on a crowd. Soon, a riot erupted in which the consul and others were killed and mutilated by the mob. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 14 1893 | The first Ferris wheel, which was invented by George Washington Gale Ferris, Jr, was set up at the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 14 1905 | French novelist Jean-Paul Sartre was born in Paris. Sartre’s works focused on existentialism. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1964 but declined it. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 14 1919 | Unhappy with the terms of the Treaty of Versailles after the First World War, the German Navy scuttled 52 warships in one day at Great Britain's Scapa Flow Naval base in the Orkney Islands on June 21 in an act of sabotage. The German commander did not want to let the ships become the spoils of war. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 14 1948 | Lord Mountbatten, the first Governor-General of free India, resigned from his post on June 21, 1948. He was appointed the Governor-General of India on August 15, 1947. (Image: Wiki Commons)



7 / 14 1953 | Benazir Bhutto, the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan, was born to politicians Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto. (Image: Wiki Commons)



8 / 14 1970 | Brazil won the Fifa World Cup after beating Italy 4-1 in the final at Mexico City's Aztec Stadium. With this, Brazil became the first team to win the men’s football World Cup three times. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 14 1982 | A jury in Washington, DC, found John Hinckley Jr to be innocent of reason of insanity in the shooting of US President Ronald Reagan and three others outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. Hinckley, who was under supervision since then, was freed from court oversight last week. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 14 1982 | Prince William, now Duke of Cambridge is born to Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles. (Image: Shutterstock)



11 / 14 2001 | A 34-cent stamp with Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s famous self-portrait was issued on June 21, 2001, in Phoenix, Arizona. Kahlo became the first Hispanic woman to be honoured on a US postage stamp. (Image: Shutterstock)



12 / 14 2009 | The Act on Greenland Self-Government came into force on this day. (Image: Reuters)



13 / 14 2018 | New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to a girl. Arden became the second elected leader after Benazir Bhutto to give birth to a child while in office. Incidentally, Ardern's daughter was born on the same day as Bhutto’s birthday. (Image: Reuters)