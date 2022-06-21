Homephotos newsworld news

June 21: What's Benazir Bhutto, Jacinda Ardern and Frida Kahlo got to do with it?

June 21: What's Benazir Bhutto, Jacinda Ardern and Frida Kahlo got to do with it?

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

From French novelist, playwright, and exponent of existentialism Jean-Paul Sartre to former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, were born on June 21. The day is also popular for the exhibition of the first Ferris wheel. Here’s a look at some of the historic events that happened on June 21-