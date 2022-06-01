10 historic events that occurred on June 1



1 / 11 1874: The East India Company was formally dissolved by Act of Parliament in 1874, and the British Raj began with direct imperial rule of India by the British state. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



2 / 11 1938: Superman appeared for the first time in DC comics. Superman, the American comic strip superhero, was created for DC Comics by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, and it first appeared in Action Comics #1. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



3 / 11 1955: India's Untouchability (Offence) Act was implemented. The Untouchability (Offences) Act, which prescribes punishment for the practice of untouchability and abolishes the practice was first implemented on June 1, 1955 after both houses passed the bill.



4 / 11 1961: The FM multiplex stereo broadcasting was first heard. After the FCC authorized regular stereo FM to start the WGFM (now WRVE, Schenectady, N.Y.) station went stereo at midnight EST for the first time in radio’s history. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



5 / 11 1985: West Indian cricketer Viv Richards scored 300 runs. In a single day of a test match, Viv Richards scored 300 runs on the way to 322 in a tour match against Warwickshire at Taunton. He hit 42 fours and 8 sixes in 258 balls. (Image Courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Vivian Richards)



6 / 11 1993: Guatemala President Jorge Serrano was overthrown by the army. Guatemala's army ousted President Jorge Serrano after he dissolved Parliament and imposed one-man rule. The military overthrew him with the promise to restore constitutional rule. (Image courtesy: Reuters)



7 / 11 2001: The infamous Nepalese royal massacre happened. Inside Narayanhity Royal Palace a drunk Crown Prince, Dipendra Bir Bikram Shah ambushed the royal family gathering, opening fire and killing nine people including King Birendra and Queen Aishwarya. (Image courtesy: Reuters)



8 / 11 2002: International cricketer and former South African captain Hansie Cronje died in a plane crash while travelling in an AirQuarius cargo flight that crashed on Cradock Peak in the Outeniqua mountain range, South Africa. (Image courtesy: Reuters)



10 / 11 2009: Air France Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. The Air France Flight that took off from Rio de Janeiro crashed off the coast of Brazil on its way to Paris killing all 228 passengers and crew members. (Image courtesy: Reuters)