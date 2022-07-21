    Home

    On This Day: Indian govt chucked tax on women's sanitary products, last Harry Potter book released, and more

    On This Day: Indian govt chucked tax on women's sanitary products, last Harry Potter book released, and more

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    On This Day: Indian govt chucked tax on women's sanitary products, last Harry Potter book released, and more

    On July 21, 2007, the final book of the Harry Potter series, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,’ by JK Rowling was released. On the same day in 2018, the government of India scrapped tax on women’s sanitary products in response to several campaigns. A 12 percent GST was to be applied on menstrual hygiene products which the campaigners argued would make sanitary products even more unaffordable. Thus, the decision was welcomed by women across the country. Here are some more historical events that make July 21 a special day in world history.

