Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient crusader sword



1 / 6 A meter-long (yard-long) sword, that experts say dates back to the Crusaders is on display in the Mediterranean seaport of Cesarea, Israel. Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday a scuba diver was on a weekend dive in northern Israel last Saturday when he spotted a trove of ancient artefacts that included anchors, pottery and the sword. (Image: AP)









2 / 6 Israel's Antiquities Authority said the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel last Saturday when he spotted the sword. (Image: AP)









3 / 6 Fearing his discovery might be buried, the diver took the sword, estimated to be 900 years old, ashore and delivered it to government experts, the authority said. (Image: AP)









4 / 6 Experts say the area provided shelter for ancient ships and is home to many archaeological treasures, some dating back 4,000 years. But such discoveries can be elusive because of the constantly shifting sands. (Image: AP)









5 / 6 The sword is to be cleaned and further analyzed, while the diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin, was given a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship. (Image: AP)





