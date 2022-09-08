    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    world News

    International Literacy Day — Top 10 countries with the highest literacy rate in 2022

    International Literacy Day — Top 10 countries with the highest literacy rate in 2022

    International Literacy Day — Top 10 countries with the highest literacy rate in 2022
    SUMMARY

    September 8 was chosen to be International Literacy Day by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1966. The day is observed to raise awareness about the 770 million people who are considered illiterate, i.e. unable to read or write in a language. The day is commemorated each year around the globe as UNSECO and other organisations organise events to encourage governments to focus on the issue. 

    While low level of literacy remains a huge problem in many low-income and conflict-marked countries across the world, other countries have managed to build up substantial educational infrastructure to almost completely eradicate the issue. Micronations like Andorra, the Vatican, and Liechtenstein along with countries like Finland, Norway, Luxembourg and Greenland have noted 100 percent literacy rates in the past. However, here are the countries with the highest literacy rates in the world according to the latest data. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Uzbekistan | 2018 - 99.99 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Ukraine |   2012 - 99.97 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    San Marino|   2018 - 99.92 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Latvia | 2018 - 99.89 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Estonia | 2011 - 99.89 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Czech Republic | 2016 - 99.83 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Lithuania | 2011 - 99.82 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Tajikstan | 2014 - 99.80 percent (Image: UNICEF)

    Azerbaijan | 2017 - 99.79 percent (Image: UNICEF)

    Kazakhstan | 2018 - 99.78 percent (Image: UNICEF)

