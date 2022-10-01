International Coffee Day 2022: A look at the most expensive coffees in the world

SUMMARY International Coffee Day is a celebration of one of the most popular beverages of the world. The day aims to celebrate the coffee sector’s diversity, quality and passion. The day brings an opportunity for coffee lovers to share their love of the beverage and support the millions of farmers whose livelihoods depend on the crop. The International Coffee Organisation (ICO) launched the first world coffee day in 2015 at Milan with an aim to promote coffee trade in the world.

1 / 5

Hawaiian Kona coffee | The Kona coffee comes from the Kona district of Hawaii, which offers the most favourable conditions for the crop to flourish. Pure Hawaiian Kona coffee has a smooth taste and light unique flavours. Since the coffee beans are of a rare variety, they can cost USD 30-35 for 450g. (Image: Hawaiian Kona coffee)

2 / 5

El Injerto | The winner of several awards, the El Injerto coffee has a delicate, smooth, fruity and sweet taste. The coffee is cultivated in the hilly region of Huehuetenango in Guatemala in Mexico and it can cost over USD 50 for 450g. (Image: El Injerto)

3 / 5

Hacienda La Esmeralda | The beans of this coffee are grown on the slopes of Volcán Barú in Panama under the shade of guava trees. In the Chiriquí region in South-West Panama, the cool mists naturally ripen the coffee cherry rendering the strong flavour profile. The Hacienda La Esmeralda coffee can cost nearly USD 350 for about 450g. (Image: Hacienda La Esmeralda)

4 / 5

Black Ivory coffee | The Black Ivory coffee takes things a step further with its distinct production process. The Ivory Coffee Company in Northern Thailand produces the beans by feeding Arabica cherries to elephants at their plantation. The digestive enzymes of the elephants impart the robust flavours and rich taste to the coffee. The beans are collected the faeces of the elephants. Since very few coffee berries are available in a year, the Black Ivory coffee starts at USD 1000 for approximately 450g. (Image: Black Ivory coffee)

5 / 5

Kopi Luwak | Kopi Luwak or Civet Cat coffee is one of the most expensive coffees in the world. To obtain the beans of this coffee, civet cats are fed with the coffee beans and then the beans are collected from the faeces of these cats. The passage of their digestive tract removes the bitterness of the beans, creating one of the smoothest coffees in the world. The coffee is mainly produced in the Indonesian island of Java, Bali, and Sulawesi and the price of Kopi Luwak coffee can go up to USD 600 per pound. (Image: Unsplash)