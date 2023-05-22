Internal Displacement Crisis: Record-breaking 71.1 mn people uprooted within their own countries in 2022

SUMMARY At the end of 2022, a staggering 71.1 million individuals found themselves displaced within their own countries, marking the highest number ever recorded. This alarming statistic reflects the increasingly dire situation faced by those forced to flee due to conflict, violence, and natural disasters.

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) revealed that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reached an unprecedented level, with 110 countries and territories affected. (Image: Reuters)

The trend has been steadily escalating over the past decade, as shown by the following figures: 33.3 million (2013), 37.9 million (2014), 40.5 million (2015), 39.9 million (2016), 40.4 million (2017), 41.4 million (2018), 50.8 million (2019), 55 million (2020), 59.2 million (2021), and the record-breaking 71.1 million (2022). (Image: Reuters)