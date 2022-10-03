On This Day: First test tube baby of India was born; Germany was unified and more

SUMMARY On October 3, 1978, the first Indian test tube baby was born in Kolkata. Dr Subhash Mukherjee was the first person in India and the second-ever person in the world to help create a baby through the IVF procedure. On the same day in 1990, the final barrier to the reunification of Germany fell and the German Democratic Republic joined the Federal Republic as five additional Länder, and the two parts of divided Berlin became one Land. In 1949, Germany was formally split into two independent nations, the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany), allied to the West, and the German Democratic Republic (East Germany), allied to the USSR. Here are some more historical events that make October 3 a special day in world history.

1932 | Iraq proclaimed independence from the United Kingdom. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1952 | The first video recording on magnetic tape was performed in California, US. (Representational image: Wikimedia Commons)

1977 | Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was arrested on the charges of the Jeep scam. Later, no evidence was found against her. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1990 | The Reunification of East and West Germany happened as the flag was raised above the Brandenburg Gate at midnight. (Image: Reuters)

1992 | Indian Snooker champion Geet Sethi won the World Professional Billiards Championship. (Image: Firstpost)

1995 | Former NFL player OJ Simpson was acquitted in the killings of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ronald Lyle Goldman in a historic verdict. (Image: Reuters)

2010 | The XIX Commonwealth Games opened in Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters)

2013 | Chinese President Xi Jinping announced plans for the Belt and Road Initiative / One Belt One Road linking China with the rest of Southeast Asia. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2018 | Frances Arnold, Gregory Winter and George Smith won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for their use of evolution to produce new enzymes and antibodies. (Image: Reuters)