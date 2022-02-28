India seeks evacuation of thousands of students from Ukraine



1 / 6 The Indian government is taking firm steps to evacuate thousands of Indians, especially students, stranded in war-torn Ukraine. (Image: Parikshit Luthra, WhatsApp)



2 / 6 The first batch of Indian students has now left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine / Romania border as evacuation efforts gather momentum. (Image: Parikshit Luthra, WhatsApp)



3 / 6 External affairs ministry camp offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Additional Russian-speaking officials are being sent to these Camp Offices. (Image: Parikshit Luthra, WhatsApp)



4 / 6 Officials, there are assisting Indian citizens who reach these cities and will facilitate their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings. (Image: Parikshit Luthra, WhatsApp)



5 / 6 People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation, in Beregsurany, Hungary. (Image: Reuters)