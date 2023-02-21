In pics: Joe Biden makes surprise, risky visit to Ukraine and US kept it a top secret

SUMMARY US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on February 21, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes. Here are images from the US preisdent's visit to Ukraine ahead of the war's one-year anniversary.

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday (February 21), promising President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, in a strong show of support ahead of the war's one-year anniversary. Sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital, though there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes. (Image: AP)

The unexpected visit came a day before President Vladimir Putin was due to make a major address, expected to set out Russia's aims for the second year of what he now calls a proxy war against the armed might of the West. Behind the scenes, officials at the White House and other agencies were planning intensively for Biden to make an unannounced trip to Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. After months of planning, Biden on Friday decided to go ahead with the trip, according to the White House. (Image: Reuters)

White House officials said Biden was taken to Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington and departed at 4.15 am (ET) on Sunday aboard an Air Force jet, accompanied by a handful of aides. A scaled-back news media presence went along with him: just one reporter and a photographer instead of his usual media pool. The president flew overnight to the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The plane was refueled and he flew on to Rzeszow in southeastern Poland. After a one-hour drive, he arrived in Przemysl, a city along the Poland-Ukraine border. (Image: Reuters)

Biden then boarded a train and traveled 10 hours to Kyiv. By then it was Sunday night, and Biden's train traveled in the dark with a heavy security presence on board. The train came to a stop at the Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky station in the Ukrainian capital at roughly 8 am local time (6 am GMT) on Monday. The area around the platform had been cleared and the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, awaited Biden and his staff. "It's good to be back in Kyiv," Biden said after stepping off the train. (Image: Reuters)

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who accompanied the president, said US officials did notify Russian officials that Biden would be traveling to Kyiv. "We did so some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes," he told reporters on a conference call, declining to provide more details. Sullivan said the trip had "required a security, operational, and logistical effort from professionals across the U.S. government to take what was an inherently risky undertaking and make it a manageable level of risk." (Image: Reuters)

The US president promised a further $500 million worth of weaponry, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air defence radars, plus tighter sanctions on Russia. Zelenskiy told Biden his visit was "an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians." The visit came a day before President Vladimir Putin was due to make a major address, expected to set out Russia's aims for the second year of what he now calls a proxy war against the armed might of the West. "Of course for the Kremlin this will be seen as further proof that the United States has bet on Russia's strategic defeat in the war and that the war itself has turned irrevocably into a war between Russia and the West," said Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russian political analyst. (Image: Reuters)

One year of the Russia-Ukraine war has taken on a more than symbolic significance, becoming what the West views as the principal motivation for the war's deadliest phase, with Moscow hurling thousands of conscripts and mercenaries into a winter offensive. Russia has secured only scant gains so far in assaults in frozen trenches up and down the eastern front in recent weeks. Kyiv and the West see it as a push to give Putin victories to tout a year after he launched Europe's biggest war since World War Two. (Image: Reuters)

Russia has secured only scant gains so far in assaults in frozen trenches up and down the eastern front in recent weeks. Kyiv and the West see it as a push to give Putin victories to tout a year after he launched Europe's biggest war since World War Two. Moscow received its own apparent signal of diplomatic support on Monday, with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi expected in the Russian capital for talks. In public, China has so far remained neutral over the conflict despite signing a "no limits" friendship pact with Russia weeks before the invasion. (Image: Reuters)

Biden, will next consult with allies from NATO's eastern flank in Poland on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine edges toward an even more complicated stage. After paying an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Biden made his way to Warsaw on Monday on a mission to solidify Western unity as both Ukraine and Russia prepare to launch spring offensives. The conflict — the most significant war in Europe since World War II — has already left tens of thousands dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and damaged the global economy. (Image: AP)

After the visit to Kyiv, Biden will tell US allies that the United States is totally behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion and will stress American support for NATO's eastern flank. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood together with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking more weaponry as he gears up for a spring offensive against the Russians. Biden will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss collective efforts to support Ukraine and thank Poland for helping the United States and other countries facilitate deliveries of military and humanitarian assistance. (Image: Reuters)