In pics: Deaths and mass destruction caused by 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on December 21, the US Geological Survey said, leaving thousands without power. USA Today citing local authorities said that at least two people had died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rocked Northern California. This is the strongest earthquake in the area in years. It damaged infrastructure and cut off power to thousands of homes around Humboldt County, near San Francisco. Take a look at image of the destruction caused by the earthquake in northern California. (Image: Reuters)

A local emergency was declared by Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal on Tuesday night due to widespread damages in the county. Following the county's declaration, California Gov Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to support emergency response.

Local media reported that the California highway patrol was responding to reports of cracks in the Ferndale Bridge over the Eel River in and out of Ferndale.

The earthquake, which struck at around 4 am (IST), was 16 km) deep, USGS said, and struck at about 7.4 (12 km) west-southwest of Ferndale, California, a Humboldt County town. Local media and others on social media reported there were numerous gas leaks, powerlines down, and at least one structure fire in Ferndale.

More than 64,000 homes and businesses were without power early Tuesday in Ferndale and surrounding Humboldt County, according to the electric grid tracking website Poweroutageus.com. Ferndale is home to about 15,000 people and 261 miles (420 km) north of San Francisco and just south of Eureka. Caroline Titus, the editor and publisher of The Ferndale Enterprise, posted video on Twitter of toppled furniture and household items scattered on the floor.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees much of the state's electrical grid, issued a transmission emergency notice for the area following the earthquake.There was no risk of a tsunami, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

Officials block the Fernbridge in Ferndale, Calif., following an earthquake Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A powerful earthquake that rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast has cut off power to thousands of homes and businesses and damaged roads and homes. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)