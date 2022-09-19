In Pics | Rescue operations, repair work begins after devastating earthquake in Taiwan

SUMMARY After a strong earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, rescue operations and damage repair is currently underway on the island.

About 400 tourists stranded on a mountainside after a strong earthquake hit Taiwan descended, safely on Monday. The stranded tourists descended from the mountain through the night, with nearly 90 people making it down on Monday, local media reported. Pictured: Firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation. (Image: AP)

The 6.8 magnitude quake temporarily trapped four people inside a three-story building, knocking a train from its tracks and damaging a bridge. A worker in a cement factory was killed. Pictured: Damaged pavement outside the Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church (Image: AP)

The quake was centered in eastern Hualien County but was felt throughout Taiwan. Smaller aftershocks continued to hit the island on Sunday night into Monday morning, although none was as severe. Pictured: Firefighters rescuing victim during a rescue operation (Image: AP)

Following the quake, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3 feet) reaching several southern Japanese islands. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline. Pictured: Firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation (Image: AP)

Taiwan's transportation minister visited a train station in Hualien County and said parts of the tracks that buckled during the quake would take up to a month to repair. Pictured: A trapped victim is carried on a stretcher after being rescued by the firefighters. (Image: AP)

Taiwan, which sits on a seismologically active arc known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, is frequently hit by earthquakes. The self-governing island lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast of mainland China. Pictured: The Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church shows a crack on the floor at the church. (Image: AP)