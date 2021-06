India

In Pics | How the world is celebrating International Yoga Day amid COVID-19

Updated : June 21, 2021 01:15 PM IST

Thousands of people across the globe participated in various events to mark the 7th 'International Day of Yoga' today. Take a look at some pictures of the same:

CNBCTV18.com

President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: ANI)

Indian Army organised a yoga session in Poonch, J&K as part of the ‘International Day of Yoga’ celebrations. (Image: ANI)

Union Culture Ministry & Tourism Ministry organised ‘International Day of Yoga’ celebrations under the 'Yoga is an Indian Heritage' theme at Kanheri Caves in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)

Goa CM Pramod Sawant performed yoga at Aguada Fort. (Image: ANI)

ITBP personnel perform yoga near Galwan, Ladakh. (Image: ANI)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performs yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. (Image: ANI)

ITBP personnel perform yoga at an altitude of 15,000 feet near a border outpost in Ladakh. (Image: ANI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha to mark International Day of Yoga. (Image: ANI)

Women take part in a yoga session in the outer area of the historical Shalimar Garden, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)

Mind Over Madness Yoga, an annual all-day outdoor yoga event, in New York's Times Square. (Image: AP)

