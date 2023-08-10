How Europe’s green agenda faces backlash from citizens and businesses

SUMMARY Europe faces growing pushback against policies to address climate change and protect the environment, causing its green agenda to start to fray as severe heatwaves and wildfires rage. Here are some countries where the "greenlash" is greatest.

ITALY: Italy's right-wing government is resisting EU efforts to green the economy, saying they are too costly for local business. The government has challenged EU directives on energy efficiency, combustion engine cars and industrial emissions while lagging behind in meeting its own decarbonisation targets for 2030. However, it has also announced a 19 billion euro investment programme to make its economy greener using EU post-COVID funds. (Image: Shutterstock)

BRITAIN: The UK’s climate advisers have criticised the government for failing to meet its net-zero target and losing its global leadership on climate action. They said new fossil fuel projects have damaged the UK’s reputation and businesses have complained of inconsistent policy commitment. The Prime Minister has defended his record on cutting emissions and warned of climate policies that cause more hassle and costs. (Image: Pixabay)

NETHERLANDS: The BBB, or BoerBurgerBeweging (Farmer-Citizen Movement) party, which opposes the government’s environmental policies on farms has surged to second place in Dutch polls. The BBB was founded in 2019 and won regional elections in March. It could challenge the EU’s support for nitrogen curbs if it gains power in the November parliamentary election, where the conservative VVD party will run without its long-time leader Mark Rutte. (Image: Pixabay)

POLAND: Poland, a conservative country on environmental issues, is challenging the EU’s climate policies in court. The Polish government has filed complaints against the EU’s ban on combustion vehicles, its higher emissions reduction target, its cut of free Co2 permits, and its interference in forest management. Poland, which faces elections in October and pressure from mining unions, has also delayed a plan to reduce its coal dependence. (Image: Pixabay)

GERMANY: A law to phase out oil and gas heating in Germany sparked a political crisis and boosted the far-right Alternative for Germany, which denies human-induced climate change. The ruling coalition had to compromise on the bill after facing resistance. The Greens also lost support in state elections due to their anti-car policies in Berlin and Bremen. (Image: Pixabay)