Historical events of Sept 17: Narendra Modi was born, Hyderabad merged with India and more

SUMMARY On September 17, 1948, the Nizam of Hyderabad surrendered to the might of the Indian Army and merged his kingdom (the princely state of Hyderabad) with the Indian Union 13 months after India became independent. The day is celebrated every year by the votaries of Telangana as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Here are some more historical events that make September 17 a special day in world history.

1 / 9

On this day in 1950, Indian politician and the 14th Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was born. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 9

1789 | British Astronomer William Herschel discovered Mimas, a moon of the planet Saturn. (Image: Wikipedia)

3 / 9

1939 | For the first time in recorded history a man (Taisto Mäki) ran 10,000 metre in less than 30 minutes. (Image: Wikipedia)

4 / 9

1940 | Nazi leader Adolf Hitler indefinitely postponed the Operation Sealion (planned German invasion of Great Britain). (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 9

1991 | North Korea and South Korea joined the United Nations along with Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 9

1991 | First version of the open-source operating system Linux kernel (0.01) was released on Internet. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 9

2004 | Tamil was declared as the first classical language in India. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 9

2019 | Climate activist Greta Thunberg told the US Congress, "I know you are trying but just not hard enough. Sorry” during her visit to the US Senate. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 9

2021 | Famous Netflix drama "Squid Game" created by Hwang Dong-hyuk was released. (Image: IMDb)