Highest-paid CXOs of 2020: No 1 took home $8.6 billion; here are the top-10 American executives

From Tim Cook to Elon Musk, here's a look at how much the top-10 CXOs in America took home as salaries in 2020
From Tim Cook to Elon Musk, here's a look at how much the top-10 CXOs in America took home as salaries in 2020
While the world economy may be struggling to recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic, these top American executives may not feel the brunt of it. The reason being, several firms and sectors have grown multifold, which has given a boost to the capital inflow of many companies. This is evident from the paychecks received by several CEOs and top executives across America. Here's a look at the highest-paid CXOs of 2020, according to the Bloomberg's Pay Index. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 10 | Chad Richison | CEO of Paycom Software | Total salary: $220 million (Image: CNBC, YouTube)
Rank 9 | Griffin Myers | CMO of Oak Street Health | Total salary: $221 million (Image: Oak Street Health)
Rank 8 | Tim Cook | CEO of Apple | Total salary: $265 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Geoffrey Price | COO of Oak Street Health | Total salary: $356 million (Image: Company Website)
Rank 6 | Alex Karp | CEO of Palantir Technologies | Total salary: $369 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Eric Wu | CEO of Opendoor Technologies | Total salary: $388 million (Image: CNBC, YouTube)
Rank 4 | Douglas Hirsch | CEO of GoodRx Holdings | Total salary: $497 million (Image: CNBC, YouTube)
Rank 3 | Trevor Bezdek | CEO of GoodRx Holdings | Total salary: $497 million (Representational image: GoodRx Holdings)
Rank 2 | Mike Pykosz | CEO of Oak Street Health | Total salary: $568 million (Image: Oak Street Health)
Rank 1 | Elon Musk | CEO of Tesla | Total salary: $6.6 billion (Image: Reuters)