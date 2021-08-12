Highest-paid CXOs of 2020: No 1 took home $8.6 billion; here are the top-10 American executives



1 / 11

While the world economy may be struggling to recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic, these top American executives may not feel the brunt of it. The reason being, several firms and sectors have grown multifold, which has given a boost to the capital inflow of many companies. This is evident from the paychecks received by several CEOs and top executives across America. Here's a look at the highest-paid CXOs of 2020, according to the Bloomberg's Pay Index. (Image: Shutterstock)