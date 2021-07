World

Heatwaves take a toll across the globe

Updated : July 05, 2021 03:03 PM IST

Heatwaves have claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India, according to a paper recently published by the country's top meteorologists. The threat of heatwave however is not just limited to India but also to areas across the globe. Here is a look at areas across the globe hit hard by rising temperatures.

A shop attendant sprays water to cool off the pavement on a hot day in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The Balkans region is facing a heatwave with temperatures expected to exceed 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit) in the coming days. (Image: AP)

People try to beat the heat in an irrigation canal in Chestermere. (Image: AP)

Environment Canada warns that the torrid heatwave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days. (Image: AP)

A woman cools herself with water from a fountain during a hot day at central Syntagma square, in Athens. Temperatures are set to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of central Greece as the country braced for its first heatwave of the summer. (Image: AP)

A man trying to get some relief from the summer heat as the temperature reached 123.8 F (51 C) in Basra, Iraq. (Image: AP)

A street vendor cools himself with the ice he sells to beat the heat as the temperature reached 123.8 F (51 C) in Basra. (Image: AP)

Children jump off the ruin of an old building into the Tigris River to beat the heat in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq's government declared Thursday an official holiday in Baghdad due to a scorching heatwave. (Image: AP)

People escape the searing summer heat at Baghdad Aquatic Center in Baghdad. (Image: AP)

Firefighters Sean Condon, left and Lt. Gabe Mills, assigned to the Alternative Response Unit of Station 1, check on the welfare of a man in Mission Park in Spokane, Washington. (Image: AP)

