The World Happiness Report, published by United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network, measured the happiness of citizens in 149 countries across the world. The report ranks nations from the most to the least happy based on parameters like GDP per capita, social protection, life expectancy, health, freedom of choice, and perception of corruption. While India ranks way below countries like China and Pakistan, this year, Germany comes in at number 7. Check out the top-10 list here. (Image: Shutterstock)