

1 / 6 Mohammad Reza Pahlavi | He was the Shah of Iran between 1941 and 1979. Due to his 'pro-west approach', he was subjected to continuous criticism from the Shia clergy. In 1978, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Iranian Revolution and a year later, Mohammad had to flee his country. He fled to Egypt and later moved to Morocco. He died in Egypt in 1980 at the age of 60. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 6 Fulgencio Batista | He ruled Cuba between 1933 and 1944, and then again between 1952 and 1959. While his first term was considered to be one of prosperity and peace, his second term turned him into a brutal dictator. He was accused of financial irregularities. In 1958, he fled the country and moved to the Dominican Republic after Fidel Castro started the Cuban Revolution. Batista died in 1973 in the Spanish State of Malaga. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 6 Mobutu Sese Seko | He served as the President of Zaire (present Democratic Republic of Congo) between 1965 and 1997. As his tenure proceeded, cases of corruption and mismanagement started going up in the country. It is said that he received financial support from western countries during the Cold War period. However, the financial assistance stopped after the collapse of the USSR. Lack of finances due to mismanagement led to a public outcry and Seko had to flee to Togo in 1997. He died in Morocco the same year. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 6 Idi Amin | He served as the President of Uganda between 1971 and 1979. According to media reports, he was directly or indirectly responsible for the death of 3 lakh people. His brutality earned him the title of 'Butcher of Uganda'. In 1978, he made a failed invasion attempt in Tanzania. Subsequently, he fled to Libya, which was ruled by Muammar Gaddafi then. Later, in 1980, he shifted to Saudi Arabia where he lived till his death in 2003. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 6 Ferdinand Marcos | He was the Prime Minister and the President of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986. His rule was heavily criticised for corruption and suppression of democracy. In 1983, he was accused of killing his opponent Benigno Aquino Junior. Later, in 1986, Marcos won the election against Aquino's widow but she claimed that the election results were rigged. Civil unrest ensued in the country and he had to flee to Hawaii (USA), where he lived till his death in 1989. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)