By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country amid an economic crisis in the island nation. The escape comes days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister. According to media reports, he is now in the Maldives and set to fly to Singapore. While Rajapaksa is being called out by a section of people for "turning his back on the country in time of need", he isn't the only leader to scoot under trying circumstances. Several other leaders have fled their country during civil unrest. Here are some of the leaders who ran out of their country during desperate times-

