On This Day: Google was founded, Rishi Kapoor was born and more

SUMMARY On September 4, 1998, the American search engine company Google Inc. was founded as founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page filed the incorporation papers. On the same day in 2016, Mother Teresa was canonized (Canonization is the declaration of a deceased person as an officially recognized saint) by Pope Francis at a ceremony at the Vatican. Here are some more historical events that make September 4 a special date in world history

1 / 8

1882 | The first large-scale test of Thomas Edison's light bulb was conducted as it was used to light New York's Pearl Street Station. (Image: Unsplash)

2 / 8

1888 | George Eastman patented the first roll-film camera and registered the printing and imaging company "Kodak" also known as Eastman Kodak Company. (Image: Unsplash)

3 / 8

1922 | William Walmsley and William Lyons officially founded the Swallow Sidecar Company in Blackpool, England. The company later became Jaguar Cars. (Image: Wikipedia)

4 / 8

1952 | Indian actor Rishi Kapoor was born. (Image: IMDb)

5 / 8

1964 | American space agency NASA launched its first Orbital Geophysical Observatory (OGO-1) (Image: Wikipedia)

6 / 8

1972 | America’s longest running game show, "The Price is Right" debuted on TV channel CBS. (Image: Pinterest)

7 / 8

1979 | Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar scored his third double century (221) in Test cricket to help India to a famous draw against England in the 4th Test at The Oval ground. (Image: Wikipedia)

8 / 8

2019 | YouTube was fined $170 million by the US Federal Trade Commission for illegally collecting data on children's viewing habits. (Image: Unsplash)