Global beer consumption trends and alcohol consumption laws in Qatar

SUMMARY Qatar made a U-turn and banned the sale of alcoholic beverages at stadiums where FIFA World Cup matches are being played. The sport’s governing body had confirmed ticket holders that they would have access to alcohol within the stadium perimeter both before and after games.

What are the alcohol laws in Qatar? The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar. As per Qatari laws, consuming alcohol in public places is illegal. Alcohol is sold in bars at some hotels, where beer costs are quite high. The country also has only one liquor store and most visitors are not allowed to buy alcohol from there. (Image: Shutterstock)

How to get a drink at FIFA 2022? Alcoholic products are available at the stadium’s VIP boxes, the FIFA fan festival area after 6:30 pm, and in selected bars and hotels away from street view. Half a litre of beer will cost 50 Qatari Riyals (approx. $13) inside the main FIFA fan zone. The country has also set up sober zones for intoxicated fans to sober up. (Image: Shutterstock)

Global beer consumption | Drinking prevalence is much lower in the Middle East as compared to other regions. The total beer consumption in 2020 stood at 177, 499 thousand kiloliters. Europe has the most beer consumption with a global market share of 26.8 percent. (Image: Shutterstock)

China ranks on top in countries that drink the most beer with a total consumption of 36,088 thousand kiloliters. The US ranks second followed by Brazil with total consumption of 24,105 and 13,847 thousand kiloliter respectively. (Image: Shutterstock)

India’s total consumption of beer stands at 1,686 thousand kiloliters and its share in global consumption in 2020 stood at 0.9 percent. (Image: Shutterstock)