10. Mukesh Ambani (Net worth: USD 89.6 billion) | Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of USD 74 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries (RIL). Reliance Industries operates across petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, and retail. He was also named as the richest person in India in 2021 by Forbes.



9. Sergey Brin (Net worth: USD 94.5 billion) | Sergey Brin is the co-founder of Google and the former president of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. He remains as a controller shareholder and a board member of the company.



8. Larry Page (Net worth: USD 98.3 billion) | Larry Page is also the co-founder of Google and former CEO of Alphabet. Page remains a board member and a controlling shareholder of the company. He is also a founding investor in space exploration company Planetary Resources and he is funding "flying car" start-ups Kitty Hawk and Opener.



7. Warren Buffett (Net worth: USD 99.4 billion) | Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time who is often regarded as the "Oracle of Omaha." He runs Berkshire Hathaway, a conglomerate that owns dozens of companies, including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell and restaurant chain Dairy Queen.



6. Larry Ellison (Net worth: USD 99.7 billion) | Larry Ellison is the chairman, chief technology officer and co-founder of software giant Oracle. He owns about 35 percent of the company after he stepped down from the role of CEO. Ellison also joined Tesla's board in December 2018, when he bought 3 million shares of the company earlier in that year.



5. Bill Gates (Net worth: USD 104.6 billion) | Bill Gates is the co-founder of software giant Microsoft and a philanthropist who has diversified holdings including investments in zero-carbon energy. Gates stepped down from the Microsoft board in 2020 to focus on the Gates Foundation of which he is also the co-founder. Gates has donated nearly USD 57 billion to the Gates Foundation, and he recently dropped positions on the Forbes list after he announced a USD 20 billion gift to the foundation.



4. Gautam Adani and family (Net worth: USD 115.6 billion) | Indian infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani controls the Mundra Port which is India's largest port. His Adani group has revenue of $13 billion and its interests span across infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate. Adani is also India's biggest airport operator and recently he made a big entry into cement after acquiring Swiss giant Holcim's cement business in India for USD 10.5 billion.



3. Jeff Bezos (Net worth: USD 148.4 billion) | Jeff Bezos is the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon and owns a little less than 10 percent of the company currently. He also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin which is an aerospace company developing space rockets one of which briefly flew him to space in July 2021.



2. Bernard Arnault and family (Net worth: USD 155.7 billion) | Bernard Arnault oversees the LVMH empire which has about 70 fashion and cosmetics brands, including luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora. LVMH acquired American jeweller Tiffany & Co for USD 15.8 billion in 2021 in what is believed to be the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever. LVMH also owns luxury hospitality group Belmond.