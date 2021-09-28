Gamal Abdel Nasser's death, Poland's surrender and more: Key events that took place on Sep 28

Take a look at some important events that took place across the globe on September 28.
1929 – Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore.
1939 - Warsaw, Poland surrenders to Germans after weeks of resistance. (Image : AP| text: Reuters)
1970 - The Egyptian statesman Gamal Abdel Nasser died. He staged a coup against the monarchy in 1952, named himself prime minister two years later and was elected president in 1956. (Image & text: Reuters)
1978 - Pope John Paul I died after only 33 days in office. He was succeeded by John Paul II. (Image : AP| text: Reuters)
1995 - Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat signed an accord at White House ceremonies establishing Palestinian self-rule in most of the West Bank. (Image & text: Reuters)