Gamal Abdel Nasser's death, Poland's surrender and more: Key events that took place on Sep 28



1 / 5 1929 – Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore.









2 / 5 1939 - Warsaw, Poland surrenders to Germans after weeks of resistance. (Image : AP| text: Reuters)









3 / 5 1970 - The Egyptian statesman Gamal Abdel Nasser died. He staged a coup against the monarchy in 1952, named himself prime minister two years later and was elected president in 1956. (Image & text: Reuters)









4 / 5 1978 - Pope John Paul I died after only 33 days in office. He was succeeded by John Paul II. (Image : AP| text: Reuters)





