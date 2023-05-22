G7 Summit: US, Canada and UK impose new sanctions on Russia, check details

SUMMARY The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom issued fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Here are the main sanctions, announced during a G7 summit in Japan.

The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom issued fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Here are the main sanctions, announced during a G7 summit in Japan.

US TREASURY DEPARTMENT SANCTIONS: The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 22 people and 104 entities with touchpoints in over 20 countries or jurisdictions. (AP Photo)