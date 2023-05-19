G7 Summit: More sanctions on Russia likely, check key highlights

SUMMARY The United States and the rest of the G7 economies will unveil new sanctions and export controls targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine, a US official said ahead of the summit.

1 / 17

Leaders of the world's richest democracies agreed to stiffen sanctions against Russia, while a draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China. (AP Photo)

2 / 17

PM Narendra Modi arrived at the G7 summit on Friday and met the members of the Indian diaspora. He arrived at Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima. He will meet Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit. (PTI Photo)

3 / 17

This is the first visit to the Japanese city by an Indian Prime Minister since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974. The last Indian PM to visit Hiroshima was Jawaharlal Nehru in 1957. (PTI Photo)

4 / 17

G7 leaders said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024. "Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law," they said in a statement.

5 / 17

From left to right, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, US first lady Jill Biden, Japan's first lady Yuko Kishida, wife of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britta Ernst, husband of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Heiko von der Leyen, pose for a group photo after laying the flower wreath at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. (AP Photo)

6 / 17

A French government plane is taking Zelenskyy to the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia and will later take him to the G7 summit in Hiroshima, reported Reuters. (AP Photo)

7 / 17

The United States and the rest of the G7 economies will unveil new sanctions and export controls targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine, a US official said ahead of the summit. (Reuters)

8 / 17

Ukraine wants its allies to be bolder in imposing sanctions on Russia, including by targeting banks that provide financial services to serving soldiers.

9 / 17

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government wanted pragmatic measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 17

Britain published plans to ban imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel and announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting companies connected to the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain. (AP Photo)

11 / 17

DEALING WITH CHINA: G7 members are prepared to build "constructive and stable relations" with China while acting in their national interests. (AP Photo)

12 / 17

US President Joe Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after arriving in Japan and the two discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and counter coercive behaviour by China, the White House said in a statement. (AP Photo)

13 / 17

China is gravely concerned about recent signs of "negative" China-related moves at the G7 summit and urges Japan not to turn it into a "political show" against or to curb China, the country's embassy in Japan said. (Image: Shutterstock)

14 / 17

CLIMATE/ENERGY/NUCLEAR PROLIFERATION: The G7 must take the lead in phasing out fossil fuels, the leaders of seven countries including The Netherlands and Chile have said, attempting to build momentum for a global deal this year to gradually quit oil, coal and gas. (AP Photo)

15 / 17

The G7 believes that publicly supported investment in the gas sector can be temporarily appropriate while countries are accelerating the phasing-out of their dependency on Russia. (Reuters)

16 / 17

The G7 will express its "commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security of all, through taking a realistic, pragmatic, and responsible approach." (Reuters)

17 / 17

G7 leaders "remain deeply concerned about Iran's unabated escalation of its nuclear programme." (Reuters)