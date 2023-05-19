G7 Summit: More sanctions on Russia likely, check key highlights

SUMMARY The United States and the rest of the G7 economies will unveil new sanctions and export controls targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine, a US official said ahead of the summit.

Leaders of the world's richest democracies agreed to stiffen sanctions against Russia, while a draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China. (AP Photo)

PM Narendra Modi arrived at the G7 summit on Friday and met the members of the Indian diaspora. He arrived at Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima. He will meet Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit. (PTI Photo)