CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsAir Force One: The flying fortress US President Joe Biden will arrive in for the G20 Summit

Air Force One: The flying fortress US President Joe Biden will arrive in for the G20 Summit

SUMMARY

US President Joe Biden will arrive in India for the G20 summit on September 7. Here a look at things to know about the highly customised Boeing airplanes, Air Force One, used to carry the US President.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 9:32:43 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Air Force One: The flying fortress US President Joe Biden will arrive in for the G20 Summit
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9

US President Joe Biden will arrive in India for the G20 summit on September 7 in Air Force One. Here are some intriguing details about the highly customised Boeing airplane. Air Force One is originally referred to any Air Force aircraft carrying the President but now designates one of two customised Boeing 747-200B series planes with tail codes 28000 and 29000. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9

World's most famous aircraft, the Air Force designation for the aircraft is Boeing 747-200B VC-25A. With a towering height of 63 feet, the aircraft stands as tall as a six-floor building. Its impressive dimensions include a length of 232 feet and a wingspan spanning 195 feet. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9

What is inside the US President’s aircraft? With an incurred cost of more than $200,000/hour, Air Force One offers a spacious interior, spanning 4,000 square feet across three levels and accommodating up to 70 passengers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 9

The President's suite is equipped with a large office, lavatory, and conference room, while sleeping quarters are available for senior advisors, secret service officers, traveling press, and other guests. (Image: Air Force One)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 9

The aircraft is equipped with a medical suite that can double as an operating room, and has a doctor permanently on-board. It also has 2 food preparation galleys which can feed 100 people at a time. (Image: White House)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 9

What makes Air Force One a flying fortress? The aircraft has a top speed of 600 mph (965 km/h), 92 percent of the speed of sound, and has mid-air refueling capacity to help it stay in the air indefinitely. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 9

The armour plating makes it nuclear blast-resistant on the ground and it can withstand an electromagnetic blast from a nuclear explosion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 9

The aircraft is equipped with hidden electronic jammers and flares to divert heat-seeking missiles, while electronic countermeasure defense systems have the capability to jam enemy radars. It also consists of multi-frequency radios for air-to-air and air-to-ground communication. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 9

Ahead of Air Force One, a cargo plane (C-141 Starlifter) carries the President's bulletproof motorcade. (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X