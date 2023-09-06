Air Force One: The flying fortress US President Joe Biden will arrive in for the G20 Summit

1 / 9

US President Joe Biden will arrive in India for the G20 summit on September 7 in Air Force One. Here are some intriguing details about the highly customised Boeing airplane. Air Force One is originally referred to any Air Force aircraft carrying the President but now designates one of two customised Boeing 747-200B series planes with tail codes 28000 and 29000. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 9

World's most famous aircraft, the Air Force designation for the aircraft is Boeing 747-200B VC-25A. With a towering height of 63 feet, the aircraft stands as tall as a six-floor building. Its impressive dimensions include a length of 232 feet and a wingspan spanning 195 feet. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 9

What is inside the US President’s aircraft? With an incurred cost of more than $200,000/hour, Air Force One offers a spacious interior, spanning 4,000 square feet across three levels and accommodating up to 70 passengers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 9

The President's suite is equipped with a large office, lavatory, and conference room, while sleeping quarters are available for senior advisors, secret service officers, traveling press, and other guests. (Image: Air Force One)

5 / 9

The aircraft is equipped with a medical suite that can double as an operating room, and has a doctor permanently on-board. It also has 2 food preparation galleys which can feed 100 people at a time. (Image: White House)

6 / 9

What makes Air Force One a flying fortress? The aircraft has a top speed of 600 mph (965 km/h), 92 percent of the speed of sound, and has mid-air refueling capacity to help it stay in the air indefinitely. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 9

The armour plating makes it nuclear blast-resistant on the ground and it can withstand an electromagnetic blast from a nuclear explosion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 9

The aircraft is equipped with hidden electronic jammers and flares to divert heat-seeking missiles, while electronic countermeasure defense systems have the capability to jam enemy radars. It also consists of multi-frequency radios for air-to-air and air-to-ground communication. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9 / 9