In Photos | G20 Summit 2022: PM Modi meets Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden & other world leaders

SUMMARY The 17th edition of the G20 meeting, which began on Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, was attended by the heads of the world's top 20 economies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, China's Xi Jinping, and US President Joe Biden. Here is a list of all the international leaders that Prime Minister Modi interacted with during his tour, which overlapped with a conference of the heads of state to tackle some of the most pressing global issues.

PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a candid photo of his interaction with UK PM Rishi Sunak on the first day of the G20 Summit in Bali. This is Sunak's first meeting with PM Modi after he assumed office as the UK PM. The leaders discussed how to improve their collaboration with regards to trade and defence as well as other issues. (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden | On a side trip to a mangrove forest in Bali during the G20 conference, US President Joe Biden and PM Modi greeted one other. This occurred the day after President Biden approached the Prime Minister to shake his hand before they took their seats next to one another at the Summit. In their discussion, the two leaders assessed the status of the India-US strategic partnership, especially in fields like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. They also talked about "topical global and regional developments." (Image: Reuuters)

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron | PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron had a brief conversation at the beginning of the G20 Summit. The two leaders engaged in an insightful discussion on a range of issues, including how to strengthen defence relations, promote sustainable growth, and boost economic cooperation. According to Emmanuel Lenain, the French ambassador to India, "As this crucial #G20 summit begins, France and India are already coordinating closely." (Image: Twitter)

Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese | On the margins of the G-20 Summit in Bali, PM Modi met with Australian PM Anthony Albanese. They discussed topics of mutual concern on the regional and global levels as well as the progress made in advancing collaboration across a wide variety of industries. (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz | PM Modi and the German chancellor Olaf Scholz had a productive meeting in Bali at the G20 Summit. The discussions addressed a range of topics with the goal of strengthening ties between Germany and India, especially in vital spheres such as commerce, finance, and security. (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong | The prime ministers of India and Singapore met to explore the enormous potential for advancing bilateral collaboration in cutting-edge fields such as solar energy and the green economy. The topic of ways to strengthen cultural and commercial ties was also covered. (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi visits Mangrove forests | On the eve of the G20 Summit in Bali, PM Modi and other G20 leaders paid a visit to a mangrove forest at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove forests to send a clear message about working together to combat climate change and advance sustainable development. India has also joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate. (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni | On the eve of the G20 Summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders spoke about ways to strengthen their bilateral ties in a number of areas, including trade, energy, defence, and counterterrorism. "Excellent meeting with PM Giorgia Meloni. We exchanged views on how India and Italy can work closely in sectors such as energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change," Modi tweeted. (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath | PM Narendra Modi met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath earlier today. The conference comes ahead of India taking over the G20 Presidency from Indonesia. PM Modi posted the update on Twitter and referred to the conversation as an "enriching interaction." (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi and World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala | PM Modi briefly spoke with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Bali earlier today. (Image: Twitter)

PM Modi and Senegal President Macky Sall | The Senegal President Macky Sall and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to discuss current global concerns. The state was referred to be a vital partner in Africa's development by the Indian Prime Minister. (Image: Twitter)