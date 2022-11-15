G20 Summit 2022 in pictures: World leaders meet in Indonesia

SUMMARY Leaders of world's top 20 economies including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, China's Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden along with others attended the 17th edition of the G20 meet on Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia. Here is a look how the world leaders met each other as they gather to discuss some of the crucial global issues:

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping | The meeting marked the first in-person meeting of United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Biden said after the meeting that the leaders discussed their responsibility to prevent competition between two powerful economies and find ways to work together on shared challenges.

Narendra Modi and Joe Biden | US President Joe Biden walked over to PM Narendra Modi and exchanged greetings before the start of the G20 Summit.

Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron | PM Modi held a brief discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the G20 Summit. "As this crucial #G20 summit begins, France and India are already coordinating closely," tweeted Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India.

Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak | Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi shared a candid picture of his meet with UK Prime Miniters Rishi Sunak on the first day. This is Rishi's first meet with PM Modi as the head of the state.

Narendra Modi and Macky Sall | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President of Senegal and African Union - Macky Sall calling it "Deliberations with an important developmental partner in Africa."

Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau and Fumio Kishida | UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with his Canadian and Japanese counterparts Justin Trudeau and Fumio Kishida. He tweeted, "Looking forward to a productive few days meeting with other world leaders to tackle global economic issues. "

Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping | French President Emmanuel Macron met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. President Macron said that the two countries are determined to put an end to the war in Ukraine, decarbonising their economies and acting to protect biodiversity.

Joe Biden and Joko Widodo | Biden met with Indonesian President and President Joko Widodo calling the country "a vibrant and critical partner to the United States." He also expressed his confidence in continuing partnership to preserve the rule-based system and uphold human rights.

Anthony Albanese and Joko Widodo | Australian PM Anthony Albanese met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo ahead of the G20 meet. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I’ll be working with world leaders as we steer the global economy through the serious challenges ahead of us."

Tayyip Erdogan and Mohammed bin Salman | Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Emmanuel Macron | French President Emmanuel Macron posted his picture listening to traditional Balinese music in Indonesia.