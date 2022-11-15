G20 Bali 2022: Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping for the first time & more

SUMMARY The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Summit is set to begin in Bali, Indonesia, from November 15-16. Leaders from some of the world's major economies will be attending the global meet in Bali, either in person or virtually. This is the first summit among the G20 leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

1 / 20

The two-day summit is also crucial since it will mark the first in-person meeting of United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 14, embarked on a three-day visit to attend the G20 Summit in Bali. According to Reuters, the following leaders will mark their presence at the summit. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 20

Joe Biden | The US president will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit. He is expected to discuss issues like Taiwan, human rights, and the Russia-Ukraine war. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 20

Xi Jinping | This will be Xi's second foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic. Xi will meet world leaders like Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese one-to-one on the sidelines of the summit. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 20

Narendra Modi | PM Modi is due to symbolically take over the G20 presidency from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the current chair of the group. PM Modi is expected to have bilateral meetings with several leaders. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 20

Sergei Lavrov | Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister will represent President Vladimir Putin in Bali. Host nation Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries to revoke Putin's invitation and expel Russia from the group. The Kremlin confirmed that Putin will not be addressing the summit virtually either. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 20

Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Even though Ukraine is not a member, Indonesia invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the G20 meeting as an observer. He will be connecting with the others at the summit virtually. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 20

Rishi Sunak | United Kingdom's newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already arrived in Bali. He will meet with Biden and PM Narendra Modi. He is expected to set out a global economic plan at the meeting. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 20

Justin Trudeau | The Canadian leader is expected to discuss solutions to global challenges like climate change, food, and energy security during his visit. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 20

Fumio Kishida | Japan has confirmed that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend the summit. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 20

Anthony Albanese | The highlight of the Australian PM's visit will be his dialogue with President Xi, the first in several years. (Image: Shutterstock)

11 / 20

Yoon Suk-Yeol | South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol will not only attend the G20 summit and meet counterparts, but also hold meetings with a few Korean business leaders in Indonesia. (Image: Shutterstock)

12 / 20

Olaf Scholz | The German chancellor is heading to Bali after his visit to Vietnam and Singapore. His second trip to Asia in a month comes in light of Germany looking to diversify its trade in the region. (Image: Shutterstock)

13 / 20

Emmanuel Macron | The French president has already arrived in Bali. He is set to meet Asian leaders, including PM Modi there. (Image: Shutterstock)

14 / 20

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman | The crown prince of Saudi Arabia postponed his India visit due to the G-20 summit. He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the margins of the G-20 summit. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

15 / 20

Cyril Ramaphosa | The South African President is expected to give priority to sustainable energy, global health architecture, and digital transformation at the summit. (Image: Shutterstock)

16 / 20

Tayyip Erdogan | The Turkish president has already had a comprehensive meeting with Indonesia President Widodo. He will also meet other leaders on the sidelines of the summit. (Image: Shutterstock)

17 / 20

Alberto Fernandez | Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez will hold talks on issues like climate change and its effect on the poorest countries. (Image: Shutterstock)

18 / 20

Marcelo Ebrard | The Mexican Foreign Minister will be in Bali to represent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. (Image: Shutterstock)

19 / 20

Giorgia Meloni | Italy's first woman PM, Giorgia Meloni has been in power for less than a month since October 22, 2022. She is the only female world leader confirmed to be attending the G20 Summit so far. (Image: Shutterstock)

20 / 20

Joko Widodo | The Indonesia President, popularly known as Jokowi, is aiming to serve as the prime dealmaker at the summit this year. He will cover topics like trade, investment, and fisheries. (Image: Shutterstock)