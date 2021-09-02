From the surrender of Japan to the rise of Ho Chi Minh; Here are key events that took place on Sep 2



1 / 6 1945 - Japanese leaders aboard the U.S. battleship Missouri signed an unconditional surrender, ending World War Two. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1945 - The Democratic Republic of Vietnam was proclaimed with Ho Chi Minh as president. (Image & text: Reuters)









3 / 6 1946 – An interim government was formed in India with Jawaharlal Nehru as vice president of the council. (Image: Indian National Congress website)









4 / 6 1990 - Canadian soldiers seized control of an outpost of Mohawk Indians near Montreal, ending a 53-day armed stand-off. (Image: Shutterstock| text: Reuters)









5 / 6 1996 - Muslim rebels and the Philippine government signed a pact ending 24 years of conflict in which 125,000 people died. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)





