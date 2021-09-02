From the surrender of Japan to the rise of Ho Chi Minh; Here are key events that took place on Sep 2

Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on September 2.
Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on September 2.
1945 - Japanese leaders aboard the U.S. battleship Missouri signed an unconditional surrender, ending World War Two. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)
1945 - The Democratic Republic of Vietnam was proclaimed with Ho Chi Minh as president. (Image & text: Reuters)
1946 – An interim government was formed in India with Jawaharlal Nehru as vice president of the council. (Image: Indian National Congress website)
1990 - Canadian soldiers seized control of an outpost of Mohawk Indians near Montreal, ending a 53-day armed stand-off. (Image: Shutterstock| text: Reuters)
1996 - Muslim rebels and the Philippine government signed a pact ending 24 years of conflict in which 125,000 people died. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)
2009 – An helicopter crash near Rudrakonda hills in Andhra Pradesh kill all five onboard including CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.