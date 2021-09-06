  • Home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • From the battle of Marne to the end of Diana era, here are some key events that took place on Sep 6

View as Slide Show Image

From the battle of Marne to the end of Diana era, here are some key events that took place on Sep 6

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
From the battle of Marne to the end of Diana era, here are some key events that took place on Sep 6

Take a look at some key events that took place across the globe on September 6.