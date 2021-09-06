From the battle of Marne to the end of Diana era, here are some key events that took place on Sep 6



1914 - In World War One, the first Battle of the Marne began along a 300-mile (480-km) front when the French launched a counter-offensive against a German advance. (Image: AP| Text: Reuters)









1951 - Prince Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan after the assassination of his father, King Abdullah, in July. (Image: AP | Text: Reuters)









1970 - Palestinian guerrillas hijacked four planes heading for New York from Europe. One Pan Am jumbo jet was blown up the next day in Cairo and two Boeing 707s that landed in Jordan were blown up on Sept. 12. The fourth plane landed in London, hijacker Leila Khaled was arrested. (Image: AP | Text: Reuters)









1997 - Britain's Princess Diana was buried on the grounds of her family home; the worldwide TV audience for the funeral ceremonies was estimated at over 2 billion. (Text: Reuters)









2009 - Hundreds of passengers rescued from "Super Ferry 9" as it sinks in the southern Philippines. (Image: AP | Text: Reuters)






