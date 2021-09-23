From the 'battle of Assaye' to the first Bugatti showroom, here are key events that took place on Sep 23



1 / 6 1803- British East India Company defeats the Maratha empire at the ‘battle of Assaye’ sounding the ascendency of the company as the primary power in the sub-continent. (Representative image: AP)









2 / 6 1896 - Queen Victoria becomes the longest-reigning British monarch. (Image & text: Reuters)









3 / 6 2001 - In Poland, the former Communist Party won an election that condemned the Solidarity government to political oblivion. (Image & text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2006 - Yemen's Ali Abdullah Saleh was declared re-elected in a presidential election. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2007 - Marcel Marceau, the world's best-known mime artist, who for decades moved audiences across the globe without uttering a single word, died aged 84. (Representative image: AP | text: Reuters)





