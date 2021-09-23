From the 'battle of Assaye' to the first Bugatti showroom, here are key events that took place on Sep 23

[caption id="attachment_2874781" align="alignnone" width="1024"] 1803- British East India Company defeats the Maratha empire at the ‘battle of Assaye’ sounding the ascendency of the company as the primary power in the sub-continent. (Representative image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_4013041" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 1896 - Queen Victoria becomes the longest-reigning British monarch. (Image & text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_2365631" align="alignnone" width="1280"] 2001 - In Poland, the former Communist Party won an election that condemned the Solidarity government to political oblivion. (Image & text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_9340411" align="alignnone" width="1000"] 2006 - Yemen's Ali Abdullah Saleh was declared re-elected in a presidential election. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_2860581" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 2007 - Marcel Marceau, the world's best-known mime artist, who for decades moved audiences across the globe without uttering a single word, died aged 84. (Representative image: AP | text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_3155041" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 2009 - World's first Bugatti showroom opens in Beijing. (text: Reuters)[/caption]