From Subhas Chandra Bose's alleged death to political turmoil in Pakistan: A look at key events that took place on Aug 18



1 / 6 1945- Legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose reportedly dies at an army hospital in Japanese occupied Taiwan after his plane crashed at the runway.









2 / 6 1999 - World's first giant panda triplets are born. (image & text: Reuters)









3 / 6 2004 - Greece's two top athletes -- Costas Kenteris and Katerina Thanou -- pulled out of the Athens Olympics and apologised to the Greek people for a scandal over missed dope tests. (Text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2008 - Pushpa Kamal Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla chief, who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was sworn in as the Himalayan republic's first prime minister. (Image & text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2008 - Yelena Isinbayeva sets a world record in the women's pole vault final at Olympic Games. (Image & text: Reuters)





