  • Home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • From Subhas Chandra Bose's alleged death to political turmoil in Pakistan: A look at key events that took place on Aug 18

View as Slide Show Image

From Subhas Chandra Bose's alleged death to political turmoil in Pakistan: A look at key events that took place on Aug 18

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
From Subhas Chandra Bose's alleged death to political turmoil in Pakistan: A look at key events that took place on Aug 18

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on August 18: