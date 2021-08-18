From Subhas Chandra Bose's alleged death to political turmoil in Pakistan: A look at key events that took place on Aug 18

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on August 18:
Following are some of the major events to have occurred on August 18:
1945- Legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose reportedly dies at an army hospital in Japanese occupied Taiwan after his plane crashed at the runway.
1999 - World's first giant panda triplets are born. (image & text: Reuters)
2004 - Greece's two top athletes -- Costas Kenteris and Katerina Thanou -- pulled out of the Athens Olympics and apologised to the Greek people for a scandal over missed dope tests. (Text: Reuters)
2008 - Pushpa Kamal Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla chief, who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was sworn in as the Himalayan republic's first prime minister. (Image & text: Reuters)
2008 - Yelena Isinbayeva sets a world record in the women's pole vault final at Olympic Games. (Image & text: Reuters)
2008 - Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf announces his resignation. (Image & text: Reuters)