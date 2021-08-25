  • Home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • From Stalin's reign of terror to liberation of Paris: Here are key events that took place on Aug 25

View as Slide Show Image

From Stalin's reign of terror to liberation of Paris: Here are key events that took place on Aug 25

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
From Stalin's reign of terror to liberation of Paris: Here are key events that took place on Aug 25

Let us take a look at important events that took place in the past on August 25.