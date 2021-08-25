From Stalin's reign of terror to liberation of Paris: Here are key events that took place on Aug 25



1 / 6 1936 - Sixteen opponents of Soviet leader Josef Stalin were executed after a show trial. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1944 - Paris was liberated when the local German commander surrendered to the allies. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 6 1997 - Egon Krenz, East Germany's last hardline Communist leader, was sentenced to six and a half years in jail for the deaths of citizens killed while fleeing over the Berlin Wall. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2003 - Twin car bombs in India's financial capital Mumbai killed 51 people and injured at least 150. (Image & text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2017 - Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas. (Text: Reuters)





