From Pope Benedict XV's ascendancy to Agassi's retirement, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 3

Here is a collection of some important events that took place across the globe on September 3.
Here is a collection of some important events that took place across the globe on September 3.
1914 - Cardinal Giacomo Della Chiesa was elected Pope, becoming Benedict XV. (Text: Reuters)
1976 - The US spacecraft Viking 2 landed on Mars and began sending back photographs. (Image & text: Reuters)
1993 - Cambodia's government agreed to a constitutional monarchy with Norodom Sihanouk returning to the throne. (Image: Wikimedia Commons | text: Reuters)
1994 - Russia and China ended decades of confrontation and agreed to cease keeping nuclear missiles aimed at each other. (Text: Reuters)
2006 – Tennis player Andre Agassi plays his last US Open. (Image & text: Reuters)