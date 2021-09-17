From Narendra Modi's birth to military coup in Thailand, take a look at events that took place on Sep 17



1935 - Manuel Quezon y Molina was elected the first president of the Philippine Commonwealth, established under the US tutelage. (Text: Reuters)









1948 - Count Folke Bernadotte of Sweden, United Nations mediator between Israel and the Arabs, was killed by Jewish extremists in Jerusalem whilst on a fact-finding mission. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









1950 – Narendra Modi, prime minister of India and former chief minister of Gujarat, was born.









1957 - In Thailand, the government of Field-Marshal Pibul Songgram was overthrown in a bloodless coup by General Sarit Thanarat. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









2001 - The New York Stock Exchange reopened after a four-day shutdown -- the longest break since the Great Depression. Wall Street suffered its biggest-ever points plunge following the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington. (Image & text: Reuters)









2004 - The European Union launched a new paramilitary force designed to help restore public order to regions emerging from conflict such as the Balkans. (Image & text: Reuters)






