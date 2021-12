1 / 15 Photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram has become a household name within a decade of its birth. Millions of people now use the app as their primary tool for social networking and to stay connected. The app is also one of the primary points for sharing images. And among the millions of images that were captured and shared in 2021, some have made a deep impression. Take a peek at these memorable frames. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 15 An explosion caused by police munition, as supporters of then US President Donald Trump riot in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 15 Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a Donald Trump supporter, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defences, in Washington. A portrait of abolitionist Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticising slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 15 Ten-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, as schools remained closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 15 People observe silence as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 15 Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 15 A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 15 A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 15 Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China. A herd of 15 wild elephants had trekked hundreds of kilometres after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 15 Israel's Linoy Ashram in action during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the 2021 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Palace of Culture and Sports, Varna, Bulgaria. (Image: Reuters)



11 / 15 Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters)



12 / 15 Lionel Messi gets emotional during the press conference in which he announced his departure from FC Barcelona. (Image: Reuters)



13 / 15 A baby is handed over to the American army over the perimeter wall of the international airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)



14 / 15 US Army Major General Chris Donahue, Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a transport plane as, what the XVIII Airborne Corps calls, the last soldier to leave Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)