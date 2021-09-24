ISRO's Mars mission, Mahatma Gandhi breaks fast and more: Key events that took place on Sept 24



1 / 7 1932 - Mahatma Gandhi ends his fasting after agreeing to Poona Pact. (Text: Reuters)













2 / 7 1999 - About 30,000 protesters march through Warsaw in one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations since the fall of communism. (Image & text: Reuters)









3 / 7 2002 - Britain published a dossier on Iraq's weapons programme which suggested Saddam Hussein could launch a weapon of mass destruction at just 45 minutes' notice. (Image: WikimediaCommons | text: Reuters)









4 / 7 2006 - Switzerland voted by a big majority to make it harder for asylum-seekers to gain entry to the rich Alpine state. (Image: Shutterstock | text: Reuters)









5 / 7 2013 - Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Pakistan. (Text: Reuters)









6 / 7 2014 - Mars Orbiter Mission successfully inserted into planet's orbit by Indian Space Research Organisation. (Text: Reuters)





