ISRO's Mars mission, Mahatma Gandhi breaks fast and more: Key events that took place on Sept 24

Here is a look at some important events that took place across the globe on September 24.
1932 - Mahatma Gandhi ends his fasting after agreeing to Poona Pact. (Text: Reuters)
1999 - About 30,000 protesters march through Warsaw in one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations since the fall of communism. (Image & text: Reuters)
2002 - Britain published a dossier on Iraq's weapons programme which suggested Saddam Hussein could launch a weapon of mass destruction at just 45 minutes' notice. (Image: WikimediaCommons | text: Reuters)
2006 - Switzerland voted by a big majority to make it harder for asylum-seekers to gain entry to the rich Alpine state. (Image: Shutterstock | text: Reuters)